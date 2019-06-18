Party at rugby club to celebrate Cecil’s 100th birthday

A celebration to mark a local man’s 100th birthday will take place on Saturday, June 29 at Whitby Rugby Club.

Cecil William Yates was born on 25 June 1919 in Rosebud Place, Sleights.

He went to Sleights School with his sisters Mary and Margaret and after school worked at Whitby Laundry, where he met his future wife Winifred Waller. Mr Yates was a despatch rider in the Royal Army Service Corps in World War II.

Mr Yates, who has two children Michael and Gloria, four grandchildren Sarah, Rachel, Juliet and Vanessa and seven great grandchildren, was still living independently until March this year.