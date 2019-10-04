Parkrun celebrates its 15th birthday: here are the 11 nearest to Scarborough and Whitby if you fancy a Saturday run

Scarborough and Whitby don't have their own ... but why not try one of these nearest ones, and see which you like ? They all take place at 9am on Saturdays. Every week more than 350,000 people take to their local park for the free, timed 5km (3.1-mile) run. See www.parkrun.org.uk for more details.

1. Sewerby, Bridlington It's at Sewerby Hall & Gardens, Church Lane, Sewerby, Bridlington YO15 1EA jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Dalby Forest The event takes place at Dalby Forest Courtyard, Low Dalby, Pickering, YO18 7LT.'Photo is illustrative and does not show that course. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Castle Howard The event takes place at Castle Howard, York, YO60 7DA.'Photo is illustrative and does not show that course. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Beverley Westwood The event takes place at Beverley Westwood, Walkington Road, Beverley, HU17 8EL.'Photo is illustrative and does not show that course. jpimedia Buy a Photo

