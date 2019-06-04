One is amused ... Queen Victoria cuts cake in Whitby to mark her own 200th birthday

Marking a double celebration of Queen Victoria’s 200th birthday and the grand opening of W Hamond’s Museum of Whitby Jet on Church Street, guests were invited to Wesley Hall to enjoy a champagne reception and evening of social merriment.

With the rejuvenated building looking resplendent, both inside and out, it was only fitting to see those who attended being greeted by ladies in period costume and being able to mingle with a special guest – as Queen Victoria herself made an appearance.

The Whitby Jet Museum opening Meeting Queen Victoria (Jill Myers)..owner Chris Sellors with Museum Curator Rebecca Tucker .pic Richard Ponter

Despite two centuries of Royal duties, the gracious Queen looked remarkably fresh and was more than happy to put herself in front of the abundance of phone cameras and photographers keen for a chance to take their own birthday souvenir pictures.

Providing much-needed sustenance for the cheerful celebrations, the newly appointed chefs of Albert’s Eatery – the in-house dining area of the museum – served up samples from their highly anticipated new menu selection, while two magnificently decorated cakes for the occasion were unveiled to guests and cut by the Queen’s own hand.

While other retail establishments closed on Church Street in honour of the royal celebrations and the grand opening of the Museum of Whitby Jet – with many proprietors joining in the party – guests and management agreed the event was a great success.