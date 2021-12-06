Oh Boyes! Elaine Truman’s 50th season dressing Scarborough store for Christmas

Elaine retired earlier this year but returned to decorate the display. She said: “Boyes hasn’t always had an animated window, but there has always been a grotto.

“The early animated windows were built by a team of joiners out of hardboard and used bicycle chains.

“It’s a bit of nicety for the town and brings a lot of pleasure to a lot of people”

Boyes managing director Chris Golder said: “ Everyone looks forward to what we’re going to do.

“Everyone expects Boyes to do a Christmas window. This year our Christmas Grotto is back, the parade was back and of course, Santa is back!”

“Last year’s display was socially distanced with masks on the reindeer, so this year we decided to have a party theme, with all the characters having a party in the window.”

