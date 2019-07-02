Oakridge School's Anniversary Bear sent to France as Mascot

Oakridge School’s 40th anniversary bear is on its way to Lyon to bring luck to the Lionesses

Sunday June 23 saw the 40th anniversary of Oakridge Primary School, Hinderwell. To celebrate, the PTFA gave each child a commemorative bear and sent one on a thousand mile journey to join former pupil Beth Mead, currently on duty with the England Women’s Football Team in France

Former employees and grandparents enjoyed the day.

The celebrations themselves were well attended, with former pupils and staff meeting to reminisce about the last four decades. There were retired dinner ladies, teachers, head teachers, and parents and of course, a few of today’s pupils as well.

Also in attendance was Eric Norton, who provided videos of the past 40 years of school performances and harvest festivals.

Janice Husbands, office administrator and midday supervisory assistant, said "We had a lovely day, it was fabulous, I can't wait for the 50th!"

The Oakridge 40th celebrations were well attended

Miss Juliet Kaye (Foundation Teacher) Mrs Janet Lonsdale (Hinderwell Playgroup) and Eric Norton (Videographer)

Mrs Christina Zanelli, Ben Husbands (former pupil) & father Tim.

Mrs Laura Togwell (former teacher), Mr Andrew Krlic (acting head) & Mrs Christina Zanelli (former head)