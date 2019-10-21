Northern Powergrid encourage vulnerable people to join their Priority Services Register

The company that keeps the lights on for 8 million people is reaching out to anyone who might need extra support in a power cut.

Northern Powergrid, which delivers power to 3.9 million homes and business across the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, has created an animated digital campaign which highlights some of the health issues customers' eligible for the Priority Register may have.

People of all ages can qualify for the register.

It also explains some of the concerns a power cut might bring for those with a disability, as well as the extra support services the electricity distributor can provide.

The free Priority Services Register gives customers access to tailored services and guidance to those who have very young children, are elderly, have a disability or a mental health condition providing them with the peace of mind they need if there is a power cut.

Siobhan Barton, head of stakeholder relations at Northern Powergrid, said: "At Northern Powergrid we understand that all our customers are individuals with unique needs. Whilst power cuts are rare, thanks to our investment in the power network, and for most just an inconvenience, we understand that for anyone who has a medical condition or equipment which relies on electricity, have young children or a mental health condition, it could have a bigger impact.

"The videos will help us reach out to those who need the extra support we can provide by encouraging more people to sign themselves, or someone they know, up to our Priority Services Register."

You can watch the videos on Northern Powergrid’s YouTube channel:

Meet Paul who suffers from depression - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pdFFzVui8zU

Meet Aisha a disabled mother of six - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgEY2XaQNns&t

Meet Julie an asthmatic - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aI7C9VGRGAI

Meet Pat: She and her husband have mobility issues - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AN9quUUSo4g

Meet Greg: He’s a full time carer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qezUZ4QI8I

Meet Mike: He suffers from cystic fibrosis - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ss_jDdOUEXc

To join Northern Powergrid's Priority Services Register visit northernpowergrid.com/care or call the Powergrid Care team on 0800 169 2996.