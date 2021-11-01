Appeal following fatal collision in Whitby

On October 25 at approximately 11.35am, on Bagdale, Whitby, at the junction with Brunswick Street, a red Honda Civic mounted the pavement and collided with an office building.

The occupants of the vehicle, an 80-year-old male driver and a 79-year-old female passenger from the Whitby area, were taken to hospital following the collision.

Sadly, the female passenger died as a result of her injuries on October 29.

Officers have appealed for any pedestrians and drivers in the area at the time who saw the red Honda Civic to contact police.

In addition, anyone who might have dashcam footage from the area at the time, or any CCTV, is asked to get in touch.