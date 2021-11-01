North Yorkshire Fire crews rescue person trapped in caravan at Wrelton, Pickering
Fire crews responded to an unusual incident on Saturday when a caravan overturned in Wrelton.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 10:54 am
The incident, which occurred at 12.02 on Saturday October 30, saw crews from both Pickering and Malton responding to a report of a caravan that had over turned with 1 person trapped inside.
They stabilised the caravan and cut away a panel to allow access to the trapped casualty and provided first aid assistance whilst awaiting the arrival of ambulance crews.
The casualty was then transported to hospital via road ambulance.