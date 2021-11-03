Nominate your care hero for a top award at a fabulous gala night in Scarborough!

Nominate your social care hero now.

Do you know someone who goes above and beyond to help others?

If so, it’s time to give them the recognition they deserve – an honour at the top awards on the coast!

This year’s The Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards include, for the first time, categories for “Covid heroes” – people who have been a lifeline for others in such difficult times.

Who is your social care hero?

We have a category celebrating those who work in social care, either paid or unpaid, and we’re asking you to nominate an individual now.

They could be a mobile carer, or work in a care home or similar setting, either as a professional carer or support worker. Or they might be an unpaid carer, selflessly looking after a relative or friend. They may help you, or someone you love, such as your mum or dad, brother or sister.

In our awards, the Social Care Hero Award is sponsored by Saint Cecilia’s Care Group, and aims to show how grateful the people of Scarborough and this area are to those who care for some of our oldest and most vulnerable residents.

Mike Padgham, managing director of Saint Cecilia’s, said: “This year the awards are a celebration of achievement during adversity and a beacon of hope for a positive future.

“For many, particularly this year, the tireless, selfless work of carers has been a lifeline for people starved of visitors in care and nursing homes and those reliant on visitors for help and support in their own home.”

Our awards cover the Scarborough, Whitby, Filey, Bridlington and Ryedale areas – and culminate in a fabulous gala night at Scarborough Spa on Thursday December 2.

Entering is easy ... all you have to do is write about 200 words (seven paragraphs) or less on why your special person should win. Then email it to [email protected], not forgetting their name, where they work and their contact details.

Please put Social Care Hero in the subject line.