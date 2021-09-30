Daniel Craig attends the World Premiere of "NO TIME TO DIE" at the Royal Albert Hall (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)

No Time To Die is the 25th film in the James Bond franchise and comes out today. The conversation is opening yet again about who could replace Daniel Craig to play the next James Bond.

In the running is North Yorkshire’s own James Norton, with odds of 3/1 on the William Hill website.

Norton grew up in Ampleforth, near Malton, where he went to Ampleforth College. He then carried out work experience at the Stephen Joseph Theatre at 15 before moving to London.

James Norton at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

He has gone on to have major roles in Happy Valley, Little Women, Grantchester and McMafia.