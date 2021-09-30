No Time To Die - North Yorkshire actor in running to be the next James Bond
A North Yorkshire actor is favourite to replace Daniel Craig as 007 as the latest James Bond film is about to come out in cinemas.
No Time To Die is the 25th film in the James Bond franchise and comes out today. The conversation is opening yet again about who could replace Daniel Craig to play the next James Bond.
In the running is North Yorkshire’s own James Norton, with odds of 3/1 on the William Hill website.
Norton grew up in Ampleforth, near Malton, where he went to Ampleforth College. He then carried out work experience at the Stephen Joseph Theatre at 15 before moving to London.
He has gone on to have major roles in Happy Valley, Little Women, Grantchester and McMafia.
Also in the running is Tom Hardy (with odds of 5/2 on the William Hill site), Rege Jean Page (with odds of 3/1 on William Hill), and Henry Cavill (with odds of 8/1 on William Hill).