National Trust calls for volunteer rangers on Yorkshire coast - this is what they do

Volunteer bracken bashing.

Bill Blake, National Trust Ranger on the Yorkshire Coast, said: “As a conservation charity, volunteers are absolutely vital to the National Trust.

"If you have some spare time on a Wednesday or Sunday, enjoy getting outdoors and want to help look after beautiful places, volunteering is ideal.

"No two days are the same.

Volunteer rangers dry stone walling.

"You could find yourself on the coast at Ravenscar, Hayburn Wyke or Port Mulgrave for example, helping with any number of tasks like dry stone walling, fencing, path maintenance or meadow or woodland management.

"Getting your hands dirty with a practical project can be very satisfying.

"For some people it offers a real contrast to the office or another indoor job; it can be about keeping busy between jobs, or after retirement while giving something back to a place you love.

"Or simply enjoying a change of scene, fresh air, being surrounded by nature and having some different company.

"We’re a friendly bunch and newcomers are very much made to feel part of the team.”

John, Volunteer Ranger with the National Trust said: “I’ve been volunteering for nearly five years now. It’s great to get outside and work hard in such a beautiful area.

"The work gives me a real connection to the Yorkshire Coast and I find it thoroughly rewarding as I can see we’re making a real difference.

"It’s a great way to get some good exercise while having fun and doing your bit for the environment.”

Volunteer days take place each Wednesday and Sunday, with no obligation to every week.

A basic level of fitness is required as the work is physical.

However, no experience is necessary as volunteers will receive support and on-the-job instruction from the rangers.

Some formal training opportunities may also be available.

It’s not all about strenuous labour, the rangers would also like to hear from anyone with good flora or fauna identification skills to carry out biological surveys on one or more National Trust sites.

The National Trust works with over 53,000 volunteers.