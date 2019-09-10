Natalie Brown completes 'emotional' Great North Run with her husband Peter Brown's appeal poster on her back

The wife of missing man Peter Brown has completed the Great North Run - on the day that marks four months since he went missing.

Natalie Brown completed the half marathon, spanning 13.1 miles on Sunday, to raise awareness in the hope of finding her husband Peter Brown and for Missing People charity.

She completed the 'emotional' route from Newcastle upon Tyne, over the Tyne Bridge to South Shields with Pete's appeal poster pinned to her back.

Speaking after the race, she said: "The GNR was hard emotionally but I did it, with Pete's appeal poster pinned to my back. I managed to get through it and hope I raised his profile more.

"I’m also entered for Redcar half marathon and York 10 mile, which are over the next six weeks.

"I am praying we have a positive result in finding Pete before I have completed these races (I have a friend as my back up!)"

On the day, Natalie lined up with 57,000 other runners but for her it was 'one of the hardest days of her life' as it marked four months since she had last seen her husband.

Peter Brown, from Whitby, was last seen at Cross Lane Hospital, Scarborough, on May 8.

In a Facebook post on her fundraising page, which has raised more than £3,700, she said: "Pete is my husband, he’s a dad, a son, a brother, a friend, but most of all - he’s a human being. A very poorly human being in need of urgent medical help, physically and mentally.

"Please, please, please keep searching. Pete will likely be much thinner, bearded, unkempt.

"I really thought Pete would be found by this day and I’d be requiring my GNR back up. I’ll do my best to hold in my feelings and get this run done.

"Thank you all for your amazing support."

Peter is described as white, about 6ft 1in tall, of muscular/athletic build, unshaven with greying/brown hair which is slightly thinning.

The 46-year-old was last seen wearing a blue waist length jacket with a blue hoodie underneath, loose grey cotton jogging bottoms, and blue Nike trainers.

It is believed that he could also have been wearing a blue baseball cap and may have changed into blue jeans.

However, police believe he may be sleeping rough so his appearance may be more dishevelled than in pictures.

Natalie is fundraising for Missing People, an independent charity, that search for missing people on behalf of the friends and family left behind and provide specialised support to ease their heartache and confusion.

Talking about the charity, Natalie said: "Missing People is an amazing charity that have given me advice and counselling and being there to chat 24/7.

"We have had a heavy heart since the day Pete went missing and have been trying to cope as best we can, in an unbelievable situation that we never thought we would be in.

"I would never have made it this far without my loyal, caring family and friends - my absolute rocks."

A Facebook group - Pete Brown Search & Updates - has been set up to share new information and search groups in the area.

It is asked that if there is a possible sighting to 'keep him in sight; ring the police; take a picture and report to Pete Brown search site.'

From today (September 10), Pete's appeal will be featured on digital advertising boards in Yorkshire, Humberside and the North East.

The appeal will stay live on the boards, which are located at train stations and by busy roads, for the whole week.

Faye Noble, friend of the family, has also thanked the Missing People charity "for making this happen."

She added: "Also thanks for everyone's continued help and support we really appreciate it."

Anyone with information about Peter's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 12190083137.