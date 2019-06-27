MP Robert Goodwill shows solidarity to family of Nazanin Zaghary-Ratcliffe, the British mum jailed in Iran

The MP for Scarborough and Whitby has expressed his solidarity to the family of Nazanin Zaghary-Ratcliffe, the British mother currently imprisoned in Iran.

On Monday, MP Robert Goodwill met Nazanin's husband Richard Ratcliffe who has been fighting to get her wife back in the UK.

Mr Goodwill said: "It is a disgrace that Nazanin Zaghary-Ratcliffe is being held on trumped up charges in an Iranian jail. Her husband Richard is camped out outside the Iranian Embassy in London on hunger strike to draw attention to her plight. It was great to meet him and sign his book of support.”

Mrs Zaghary-Ratcliffe, who is of dual nationality, has been serving a five-year prison sentence after being arrested in 2016 at Tehran airport.

She has since been convicted of spying against the Iranian government – a charge she strongly denies.

A recent visit to Tehran by a British foreign minister failed to persuade Iranian authorities to release the 40-year-old charity worker.