Mental health charity scoops Lottery award

A North Yorkshire Mental Health Charity is celebrating a huge National Lottery win.

East Coast charity Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale Mind (SWR Mind) has been awarded almost £365,000.

The fund will support the charity’s work across Scarborough District and Ryedale.

The grant will fund three further years of its Side by Side service, providing one to one outreach to people experiencing mental ill health.

The Side by Side service has so far provided one to one support to more than 1,000 people since its original pilot in 2012/2013 as a project developed by people with personal experience of mental ill health, their friends and family, carers, SWR Mind staff and volunteers.

The cash will also see four regional mental health support workers appointed for Whitby and Esk Valley, Ryedale District, Scarborough town centre as well as one for the surrounding villages of Scarborough.

Christine Miles, chair at SWR Mind, said: “We’re delighted that the lottery have once again chosen to support our organisation and recognised the value of the service we provide across Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, hundreds more people will be able to access mental health support in their own local community.”

The Side by Side service will relaunch in October and will be recruiting for a range of volunteers to provide one to one support, telephone support, surgery volunteers and representatives on the project steering group.

Anyone interested in volunteering opportunities or wants to find out about the project can contact the SWR Mind office on 01723 356 562 or email info@swrmind.org.uk.