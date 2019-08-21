Meet David, from Whitby, a contestant in this year's Great British Bake Off

A man who grew up in Whitby will appear on TV screens next week when he appears on the Great British Bake Off.

David Atherton, 36, an international health adviser who now lives in London, is one of the 13 contestants competing in the much-loved programme's tenth series.

This year's Bake Off contestants. PIC: C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdil

He was first inspired to bake by his mum Julie, who still lives in Whitby with his dad Richard and was an avid baker when David was growing up.

David's interest in baking grew after a work trip to Malawi where he learned to build an oven out of an oil drum and invented a cake that could steam cook over a village fire.

The keen baker has watched the programme since it began.

He said: "I have watched Bake Off from the start, and I have daydreamed so many times while walking to work about being in it.

"When I got accepted it was such a mixture of emotions. I thought, this is really crazy, am I good enough, will I have enough time to practice?

Speaking ahead of the Bake Off David said he thought his pottery class will be the most surprised he has made it on to the programme as he brings cakes to class each week and they encouraged him to apply.

Unless the format changes this year, contestants will be competing to win flowers and a cake stand.

Both Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are returning as judges.

Prue joined the show in 2017 following the switch from BBC1 to Channel 4, whereas Paul has worked on the programme since it began.

Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will continue as hosts, having replaced Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins in 2017.

The first episode of series 10 airs at 8pm next Tuesday August 27 on Channel 4.

The programme is expected to run for 10 consecutive weeks and the final is likely to be in November.