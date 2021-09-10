McCarthy Stone launches virtual consultation over plans for Whitby retirement apartments

The plans would deliver Retirement Living PLUS (Extra Care) accommodation, specially designed to meet the needs of people in later life.

People of the Whitby area are being encouraged to find out more and provide their feedback at McCarthy Stone's virtual consultation which is now available online, until Thursday September 16.

The online consultation will also include a live chat session on Monday September 13 between 2pm and 5.30pm where people will be able to speak directly with a member of the project team.

How the retirement accommodation could look from the private garden area.

McCarthy Stone’s proposal would provide a sensitively designed development of around 60 Retirement Living Plus (Extra Care) apartments to help meet local need for this type of

accommodation.

The apartments will be close to local amenities and with a provision of on-site parking.

Retirement Living PLUS (Extra Care) developments incorporate features designed to help customers maintain their independence, such as 24-hour emergency call points, level-access bathrooms, good lighting, and switches / electrical sockets at a raised height to reduce bending.

How the accommodation could look from the car park.

Additional facilities included are 24-hour care provision and an on-site bistro style restaurant.

Ian Wilkins, Divisional Managing Director at McCarthy and Stone said: “Our plans provide a fantastic opportunity to deliver much-needed specialist Retirement Living PLUS (Extra Care) accommodation in Whitby.

"The site is ideally located for people to access local shops and services with good public transport links across the wider region.”

“We’re proposing a sensitive design that respects the local area.

A map of the site at The Garth, Whitby.

"We want to hear local views before we finalise our planning application.

"I’d encourage people to go online and view the virtual consultation where they’ll be able to complete our online feedback form.”