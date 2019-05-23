Mayor of Borough of Scarborough delighted at ‘phenomenal’ amount raised to help British Heart Foundation

The Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough, Cllr Joe Plant, announced that a partnership with the British Heart Foundation (BHF) has raised a “phenomenal” £1,997 to beat heartbreak forever.

Around 19,900 are currently living with heart and circulatory disease in the Scarborough area and the funds raised as part of the Mayor’s work this year will help support the BHF’s research into preventing and treating these devastating conditions.

Cllor Plant said: “The BHF is keeping more hearts beating by funding life-saving research in Yorkshire.

“I am proud to have supported the British Heart Foundation this year, a charity close to my heart.”

Jane Horsnell, Fundraising Manager at the BHF, added: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped make our partnership such a success.

“Heart disease is an urgent problem.

“Too many lives are lost to heart and circulatory conditions each year, and the money raised from this partnership will play a crucial role in helping us find new ways to help keep more hearts beating.

“It has been a pleasure working with Joe this year, introducing him to the charity, our volunteers and shops.

“Joe has been an amazing ambassador for the charity throughout the year and we hope to

continue this by setting up a legacy BHF group in Scarborough.”

If you would be interested in getting involved with a BHF volunteer Fundraising group in

Scarborough or volunteering in our BHF shop in Whitby, email Jane Horsnell on horsnellj@bhf.org.uk or call 07802 755798.