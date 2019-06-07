Man rescued after impaling his foot in a lobster pot in Whitby

A man has been rescued after his foot became impaled on a lobster pot in Whitby.

Whitby Coastguard Team were called out yesterday afternoon to reports of a person who had slipped on rocks on the seaward side of the West Pier.

His foot appeared to have become stuck on a metal spike from an old lobster pot which was hidden between the rocks.

Two crews from North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, a Fire Officer from Whitby and ambulance crews also attended.

A spokesperson from the coastguard said: "The casualty was freed by the Fire Service using their tools and cutting equipment while Coastguards provided a cordon around the scene and assisted with extrication of the casualty.

"Using lifting equipment, the casualty was then extracted up onto the West Pier and into an Ambulance for onward transport to hospital. This was an excellent example of a number of partner services working together for a successful outcome."