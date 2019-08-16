Lifeboat cash in memory of Ken Thompson

A cheque has been presented to the Staithes and Runswick Lifeboat Station by members of the late Ken Thompson’s family in memory of him.
Ken, who was a lifelong supporter of the RNLI, passed away in April this year in Derby.
His sons Tony and Alyn made the pilgrimage North to hand over a cheque for £500.
Ken was the brother in law of captain Tom Hall who himself was a mainstay of the lifeboat operation in Staithes.
Tony said: “Dad always worked with youth organisations and as a part of their fund raising community work he would always encourage the youngsters to support the RNLI and the Staithes station in particular.”