Lifeboat cash in memory of Ken Thompson

The late Ken Thompson's sons Tony and Alyn hand over the cheque to Paul Hart of the RNLI.
A cheque has been presented to the Staithes and Runswick Lifeboat Station by members of the late Ken Thompson’s family in memory of him.

Ken, who was a lifelong supporter of the RNLI, passed away in April this year in Derby.

His sons Tony and Alyn made the pilgrimage North to hand over a cheque for £500.

Ken was the brother in law of captain Tom Hall who himself was a mainstay of the lifeboat operation in Staithes.

Tony said: “Dad always worked with youth organisations and as a part of their fund raising community work he would always encourage the youngsters to support the RNLI and the Staithes station in particular.”