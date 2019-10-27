Jordan back at hospital unit to deliver cheque

A young Whitby actor returned to a very special place, where he spent the first five weeks of his life more than 20 years ago, to present a cheque.

Jordan Butler was a premature baby in Scarborough Hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit back in 1995 when his mother had to have an emergency caesarean because she was seriously ill with pre- eclampsia.

Jordan presented staff nurse Bridgette Smith from the unit with a cheque on behalf of Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society which raised £300 from a raffle at one of its four annual productions.

The very successful “Goodnight Mr Tom” at Whitby Pavilion, was directed by former Scarborough actress Katrina Stead, who is also Jordan’s mother.

She was delighted that SCBU, a place that nurtured her little boy when he was born so early and at a very low weight, was one of the society’s four chosen charities for the year.

Since the age of four, Jordan has been performing in many productions, both amateur and professional, in Whitby and Scarborough as an actor, singer and dancer.

He was trained at the Benson Stage Academy in both towns and at Whitby’s Paul Nicholas School of Acting.

Jorden has just started a three-year BA degree in Acting and Musical Theatre at the acclaimed Royal Central School of Speech and Drama School in London where the likes of Judi Dench, Martin Freeman and Kit Harrington were trained.

Visit www.facebook.com/whitbyamdram to find out more about Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society.