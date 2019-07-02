Join the colour fun at Lions’ Rainbow run

The Whitby Rainbow Colour Run, held by the Whitby District Lions, returns for its third year this Sunday (July 7).

The event, which starts at 1pm, promises even more fun for the family this time around.

People enjoy the Whitby Rainbow Colour Run last year.

The non-competitive event along Whitby’s West Cliff beach will see participants of all ages run, jog or walk the course, while facing an exciting, colourful shower of powdered paint.

On the day there will be two courses available to complete, either a 5k course for adults (from the West Pier along the beach to the Dunsley ravine and back) or a 3k course for those who are accompanied by children under 16 years (from the West Pier along the beach to the end of the sea wall and back).

Registration for the popular run opens at noon.

A Whitby District Lions spokesman said: “Help us turn the beach into a glowing rainbow of fun and laughter with both family members and friends. Or why not simply use this event as a great fun way to get fit and active.

“The event is to be held in support of local charities and good causes, all of which Whitby District Lions continue to support throughout the year.

“We look forward to seeing you there and celebrating your desire to get fit, test yourself, feel awesome and celebrate your achievement!”

Tickets can be purchased online from the Lions Facebook page at www.facebook.com/whitbyrainbowcolourrun and clicking on its Event page.

They are also available from the Whitby Pet Shop, 15 Station Square, Whitby, YO21 1DU. Various tickets are available including a family ticket which saves money on a family of four.

The spokesman added: “Children aged 16 years or under must be accompanied by a paying adult.

“Tickets can also be purchased on the day from our registration tent which will be located on Whitby’s West Cliff beach down from the slipway near the bandstand.

“Each ticket includes a free white T-shirt, so you can get splattered in as much colour as you like! And a colourful pair of sunglasses, so you can look cool.”