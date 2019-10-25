John Freeman celebrates 50 years as an artist in Whitby

A Whitby artist will be celebrating 50 years in his profession and has planned a special exhibition to mark the occasion.

John Freeman, who is known for his paintings of the North Yorkshire landscape, will be showcasing works from each of the 50 years, from 1969 to 2019, at Pannett Park Gallery.

Image: John Freeman

The 77-year-old said: “I have pulled together accounts of the 50 years in Whitby and I now have all the years accounted for with a mix of different types including large oil painting and water colours.

“There are some images which have been borrowed from private collections and other works will be for sale.”

The exhibition will be open from Saturday November 9 to Sunday December 15, excluding Monday’s, 9am-4.30pm .

John, who lives in Raw, Whitby, has established a reputation for working almost exclusively in water colours.

Image: John Freeman

“I find the immediacy of watercolour exciting and stimulating. It enables me to combine my love of detail with broad areas where pigment, paper, and water create their own qualities.

“Since 1981, when my love affair with watercolours took hold, I have painted exclusively in that medium. But although subjects may vary, my real love has always been the more remote rural aspects of a given area. The un-renovated, the basic, and the dilapidated buildings are those which quicken the eye and the hand,” he added.

His passion for painting began at an early age when he won his first art competition whilst still in junior school. He then went on to sell his first piece of artwork at just age 15.

Over the years, John says he has painted more than 20,000 orginal and reproduction pieces, many of which on display around the world.

John has stated true to his local heritage and says that his gallery is “one of the few businesses in Whitby run by the same family”.

The gallery, located on Market Place, shows over 160 of John’s works and is ran by his son Rob Fox Freeman, along with help from ex-wife Shirley Freeman.

His range of subjects also include collectable Nocturne paintings, studies of H.M. Endeavour and a host of local places of interest.