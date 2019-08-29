Is your business the best? Get your entries in now for the best awards on the Yorkshire Coast

Calling all Whitby area businesses - have you got your nominations in yet for the Scarborough News Excellence In Business Awards 2019?

The deadline is drawing close, and now’s the time to act if you want your business or employees to receive an accolade as being among the best on the coast. We want to hear from all you brilliant businesses in Whitby and the surrounding area!

It's time to enter the awards

Last year Whitby business Furbellow & Co won an award, and this year Estbek House is a sponsor.

Enter the awards HERE

It’s your chance to put forward the names of employees, and of businesses large and small, with a number of categories up for grabs.

The glitzy black-tie presentation ceremony, which is moving into the Grand Hall at Scarborough Spa for the first time, is on Friday November 29.

Don’t miss the prestigious Scarborough News Excellence In Business Awards 2019 by entering or nominating a business or business person who deserves recognition.

The deadline for nominations is Friday October 12.

The awards are now in their sixth year, and are open to businesses in Scarborough, Whitby, Filey, Ryedale and Bridlington/East Yorkshire.

It’s free to enter and a great platform to highlight your business at what has become the best night of the Yorkshire coast calendar for local firms. We are inviting entries from companies with a great story to share.

McCain is again the main sponsor and BBC TV presenter Harry Gration will again be the host.

For a list of categories and how to enter visit HERE

If you are interested in sponsoring a category email nicole.plant@jpimedia.co.uk