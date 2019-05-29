Incident staged to show dangers of bad driving

The consequences of bad driving will be dramatically displayed at Whitby’s emergency services weekend next month.

The story of a serious road traffic collision told from the perspective of four different people – a member of each of the emergency services and the sister of the person involved in the accident – will be featured in a demonstration at the event on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16.

Teams from North Yorkshire Police joined by Police Volunteers and Cadets; North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue; North Yorkshire Ambulance Service; 95 Alive and North Yorkshire Road Safety Partnership will all collaborate to deliver the demonstration.

The dramatic conclusion is scheduled to take place at 2.30pm on Saturday, June 15, when North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue delivers a live demonstration of how its members go about cutting the roof off a crashed car after an accident, to get someone out who might have spinal or other serious injuries.

Present at the demonstration will be Tiffany Rollins who tells the poignant story of how she felt when her brother died when his Seat Arosa veered onto the wrong side of the road at speed and hit an oncoming vehicle, and how it affected her and other people.

Tiffany said: “I help with the presentations to push road safety to other young adults as I aim to prevent more road traffic collisions in the area. Most people think that these things won’t happen to them and that they’re invincible, when in fact it can happen to anyone.”

Mandy Pepworth, North Yorkshire County Council’s road safety and travel awareness officer said: “Tiffany’s story really resonates with the audience we are trying to reach. She is extremely professional and we are grateful to her for sparing the time to talk to the public.

“Feedback shows her story as being the one that really stands out for them, inspiring them to think about the potential consequences of anti-social or dangerous driving.”

Actions Have Consequences was developed by North Yorkshire Police and is supported by the 95 Alive York and North Yorkshire Road Safety Partnership.