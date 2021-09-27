The boat is pulled from the museum.

In pictures: Whitby RNLI crew pulls town's 103-year-old lifeboat Robert & Ellen Robson through streets

Crowds cheered as the volunteer Whitby RNLI crew pulled the 103-year-old lifeboat Robert & Ellen Robson out of the museum on Saturday.

By Duncan Atkins
Monday, 27th September 2021, 10:02 am

The RNLI crew as well as the local coastguard took on the task of pulling the lifeboat by hand through the streets of Whitby to take her to a temporary home at Coates Marine.

The lifeboat is usually on display at the museum, on Pier Road, but is moving out temporarily while the museum undergoes a major refurbishment.

More details in this week's Gazette.

Crew pull the Robert & Ellen Robson out of the lifeboat museum.

Photo: Ceri Oakes, RNLI

RNLI crew at the lifeboat museum.

Photo: Ceri Oakes, RNLI

RNLI fundraisers Ada Myers and Rosie Jones.

Photo: Ceri Oakes, RNLI

Former coxswain and museum curator, Pete Thomson MBE, with his certificate of thanks from the RNLI.

Photo: Ceri Oakes, RNLI

