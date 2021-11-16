IN PICTURES: Whitby pays its respects to the fallen in Remembrance services

Following a small ceremony last Thursday at 11am to mark Armistice Day, Whitby came together in numbers to commemorate Remembrance Sunday with collective ceremonies of commemoration at Dock End at 11am and at St Mary’s Church on Sunday afternoon.

The ceremony was supported by the Captain and crew of HMS Example, officers and soldiers of the 1 Close Support Battalion REME and officers of RAF Fylingdales, representing the serving armed forces.

Veterans’ associations were led by the Royal British Legion.

Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) servicemen and women were treated to fish and chips at The Royal Fisheries in Whitby, with Town Mayor Cllr Linda Wild, Adrian Fusco and Carol Fusco of Ryal Fisheries.

Cadet forces were represented by the 740 (Whitby) Squadron of the Air Training Corps

Harbourmaster Chris Burrows and his staff provided able support to the event.

The last post was played by Daniel Hatchwell Shone.

Town Mayor Cllr Linda Wild laid a wreath on behalf of the people of Whitby.

Whitby Mayor Cllr Linda Wild lays a wreath at the Dock End war memorial.

Whitby Borough Cllr Phil Trumper, who served in the Royal Navy, played a big role in organising Sunday's Secular Remembrance Service at Dock End.

“Everything went well, it was well attended and a really good ceremony," he said.

The Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) marched to Hero’s Bridge on the west pier and Cllr Trumper said they have a private ceremony for Craftsman Andrew Found, a Whitby man who served in REME and was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2011.

“I was really proud to do it,” added Cllr Trumper.

Daniel Hatchwell Shone plays The Last Post at Whitby's Remembrance service on Sunday, at Dock End.

“As a veteran, it means a lot to me.”

Afterwards, REME servicemen and women enjoyed fish and chips courtesy of Adrian Fusco at Royal Fisheries.

Speaking after the parade, Cllr Wild said: “I would like to thank everyone for attending the Remembrance Day service both at Dock End and St Mary’s Church to honour the fallen who died so we could have the freedoms we have today.

“I’d also like to extend a massive thank you to Adrian Fusco and his mum for donating fish and chips 55 times at Royal Fisheries in Baxtergate.”

Whitby RNLI crew attended the memorial service at Dock End last Thursday and the St Mary’s service on Sunday, and also scattered petals at sea as a tribute to those who lost their lives in the war.

Whitby Town Council thanked everyone who gave generously of their time and effort to make Sunday’s Act of Remembrance at Whitby’s war memorial on Dock End a special return to public remembrance after the restrictions which affected last year’s event.

The council also thanked the borough council’s street cleansing team who cleaned the street and area around the memorial and CllrTrumper for his time and support in the co-ordination of this event.

Goathland’s war memorial has been newly listed at Grade II to commemorate the sacrifice of those killed during the conflict.Historic England is inviting people to contribute information about the memorial – in particular the date and details of the unveiling ceremony – by visiting Enrich the List on its website.

Hinderwell memorial clock fixed

The clock tower at Hinderwell’s war memorial is ticking again on the 100th anniversary of it being unveiled.