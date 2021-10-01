Whitby's Virgin Money branch on Baxtergate set to close - here's when

Whitby Swing Bridge: daily closure set to end earlier than planned - here's when

News you can trust since 1854

Java at the bottom of Flowergate.

No 54 on Baxtergate is one of Whitby's newer coffee shops.

The Little Fox on Bridge Street offers tea, cake - and books!

Here are the results.