The Tour de Yorkshire finishing in Scarborough

IN PICTURES: The Tour de Yorkshire's previous visits to our area

Some of the world's leading cyclists will be on the Yorkshire coast this weekend when the fifth edition of the Tour de Yorkshire visits Bridlington, Whitby and Scarborough.

Here's a look back to some of the previous visits the Tour has made to our region, since the very first stage of the very first race brought riders including Sir Bradley Wiggins to tackle the roads on our doorstep.

The start of the 2017 in Bridlington, outside the Spa. Stage three starts from the same location on Saturday.

1. Bridlington

The village was on the route of the first race in 2015 and will welcome the cyclists again this year.

2. Hunmanby

Riders passing through the centre of the village last year.

3. Muston

The Tour de Yorkshire races along Filey seafront and turns toward the town centre met with cheering crowds in 2018.

4. Filey

