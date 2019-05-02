IN PICTURES: The Tour de Yorkshire's previous visits to our area
Some of the world's leading cyclists will be on the Yorkshire coast this weekend when the fifth edition of the Tour de Yorkshire visits Bridlington, Whitby and Scarborough.
Here's a look back to some of the previous visits the Tour has made to our region, since the very first stage of the very first race brought riders including Sir Bradley Wiggins to tackle the roads on our doorstep.
1. Bridlington
The start of the 2017 in Bridlington, outside the Spa. Stage three starts from the same location on Saturday.