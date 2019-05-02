IN PICTURES: The Tour de Yorkshire's previous visits to our area

Here's a look back to some of the previous visits the Tour has made to our region, since the very first stage of the very first race brought riders including Sir Bradley Wiggins to tackle the roads on our doorstep.

1. Bridlington The start of the 2017 in Bridlington, outside the Spa. Stage three starts from the same location on Saturday. SwPix freelance Buy a Photo

2. Hunmanby The village was on the route of the first race in 2015 and will welcome the cyclists again this year. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Muston Riders passing through the centre of the village last year. Steve Lilly freelance Buy a Photo

4. Filey The Tour de Yorkshire races along Filey seafront and turns toward the town centre met with cheering crowds in 2018. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more