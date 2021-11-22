IN PICTURES! The festive season gets underway as Santa arrives in Scarborough Harbour

Santa waves to the crowd

The event, which has become one of the unofficial starts to Christmas in the town and was watched by hundreds of people who lined the harbourside for St. Nick’s arrival.

After arriving by boat, Santa transferred to the more traditional transport of his sleigh which then, accompanied by the cast of this year’s YMCA pantomime Cinderella in full costume, paraded up Eastborough to St Thomas Street and onto Castle Road before coming to a halt outside Boyes on Queen Street where he made the final move to his grotto.

Santa will be in residence at the store every weekend until Christmas and may be seen between the hours of Thursday 1-5pm, Friday 1-5pm, Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday from 10.30am-12.30pm and 1-3.30pm.

A large crowd gathered to greet Santa

Hundreds of people turned out for the occasion

Waving to the crowd as he makes for his sleigh

He's on his way!

Santa arrives in Scarborough Harbour

A great place to watch the parade

Everyone was in good spirits

Dancing to the music

Every vantage point was taken

Old and young alike were happy to see St Nick

Waiting for a glimpse of the man himself

The crowd lined Eastborough

Can you see him yet?

Santa was joined by the cast of YMCA pantomime Cinderella