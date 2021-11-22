IN PICTURES! The festive season gets underway as Santa arrives in Scarborough Harbour

Scarborough embraced Christmas cheer this weekend as Santa arrived in Scarborough Harbour

By Louise Perrin
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 4:31 pm
Santa waves to the crowd

The event, which has become one of the unofficial starts to Christmas in the town and was watched by hundreds of people who lined the harbourside for St. Nick’s arrival.

After arriving by boat, Santa transferred to the more traditional transport of his sleigh which then, accompanied by the cast of this year’s YMCA pantomime Cinderella in full costume, paraded up Eastborough to St Thomas Street and onto Castle Road before coming to a halt outside Boyes on Queen Street where he made the final move to his grotto.

Santa will be in residence at the store every weekend until Christmas and may be seen between the hours of Thursday 1-5pm, Friday 1-5pm, Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday from 10.30am-12.30pm and 1-3.30pm.

A large crowd gathered to greet Santa
Hundreds of people turned out for the occasion
Waving to the crowd as he makes for his sleigh
He's on his way!
Santa arrives in Scarborough Harbour
A great place to watch the parade
Everyone was in good spirits
Dancing to the music
Every vantage point was taken
Santa waves to the crowd
Old and young alike were happy to see St Nick
Waiting for a glimpse of the man himself
The crowd lined Eastborough
Can you see him yet?
Santa was joined by the cast of YMCA pantomime Cinderella
Santa on his way to Boyes
