IN PICTURES: Sunrise Walk for Saint Catherine's attracts more than 400 people
More than 400 people took part in the Sunrise Walk on Sunday in aid of Saint Catherine’s – and were treated to a stunning sunrise and dolphin sightings off Scarborough's Marine Drive !
Participants walked the 6.5-mile route, stopping off for ice cream kindly provided by the Harbour Bar and enjoying bacon sandwiches back at the hospice afterwards. The event was sponsored by McCarthy & Stone and supported by a team of volunteer marshals.