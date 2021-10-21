Light Spectacular on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. picture: Charlotte Graham

IN PICTURES: See North Yorkshire Moors Railway Light Spectacular

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway has unveiled its latest visitor experience, the Light Spectacular, an October half-term audio and visual sensory event for passengers.

By Duncan Atkins
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 10:17 am

TIckets £25 on sale now - visit nymr.co.uk/light-spectacular if you are interested.

Entry will include an hour-long illuminated journey from Pickering to Levisham Station, with carriages adorned with 17,000 LEDs.

Here are some photos from the preview night.

Light Spectacular on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. picture: Charlotte Graham

Light Spectacular on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. picture: Charlotte Graham

Light Spectacular on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. picture: Robert Townsend.

Light Spectacular on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. picture: Robert Townsend.

