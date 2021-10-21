Whitby Street Angels launch urgent appeal for new recruits

News you can trust since 1854

Light Spectacular on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. picture: Robert Townsend.

Light Spectacular on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. picture: Charlotte Graham

Here are some photos from the preview night.

Entry will include an hour-long illuminated journey from Pickering to Levisham Station, with carriages adorned with 17,000 LEDs.

TIckets £25 on sale now - visit nymr.co.uk/light-spectacular if you are interested.