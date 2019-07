Observation Wheel UK Ltd have brought the structure onto the former Futurist site and it will operate until August 26. After that, and if Scarborough Council is happy with all aspects of the operation, the company has an option to extend the lease until November 10, subject to planning permission. The observation wheel will carry a maximum of 144 passengers with six people seated in each of its 24 enclosed gondolas.

1. Observation wheel l jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Observation wheel l jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Observation wheel l jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Observation wheel l jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more