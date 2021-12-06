In pictures: Whitby plays host to Krampus run parade

North Yorkshire County Council say: "Be bright, don’t risk a blaze by binning your batteries"

News you can trust since 1854

Lord and Lady Lisa and Gavin Eagleton Muir walking through the street. 215083c

Debbie Priest and Sharon Riley take in the scenery. 215083d

Andy and Kimberley Moore take a stroll on the beach. 215083b

Here are some of photographer Richard Ponter's pictures from the event.