It was a popular day at the beach in the early and mid 1990s. See HERE for more of our lookback photos from the early 1990s, and HERE for photos from 1996. And email us at newsdesk@jpimedia.co.uk with your memories.

1. Sounds on the sands July 1995 ... DJ Lisa I'Anson jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Sounds on the sands The crowd on the South Bay beach in July 1995 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Sounds on the sands July 1994 ... DJ Mark Goodier jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Sounds on the sands July 1995 ... Bits n Pieces competitors Richard Harrison and Sara Thompson jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more