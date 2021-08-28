“Scarbados, it’s good to be back!” the chart-topper declared as he took to the stage.

Olly then delighted a packed arena with a hit-packed set which included Moves, Wrapped Up, Feel The Same, Dear Darlin, Troublemaker and Dance With Me Tonight.

He also played the Neil Diamond hit Sweet Caroline in memory of his friend, the TV and radio presenter Caroline Flack, who died last year.

Olly Murs banters with the Scarborough crowd.

This was Olly’s third time headlining Scarborough OAT.

Troublemaker singer Olly Murs in good voice.

Olly Murs belts out another hit.

A spectacular show in Scarborough from Olly Murs and his band.

Olly Murs impresses with his dance moves as well as his singing!

Olly Murs performs a string of hits.

A packed crowd at the Open Air Theatre enjoy the show.