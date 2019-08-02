In pictures: Kylie Minogue in Scarborough

The I Should Be So Lucky singer belted out a medley of her greatest hits spanning the past three decades.

1. Kylie in Scarborough Kylie has the audience dancing and singing along. Cuffe & Taylor ugc Buy a Photo

2. Kylie in Scarborough Kylie Minogue performs at the Open Air Theatre. Cuffe & Taylor ugc Buy a Photo

3. Kylie in Scarborough Kylie on stage with some impressive backdrops. Duncan Atkins jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Kylie in Scarborough Excitements builds ahead of the gig. Duncan Atkins jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more