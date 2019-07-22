IN PICTURES: Jess Glynne's return to the UK stage at Scarborough Open Air Theatre
Jess Glynne performed a hit-packed set at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre on Sunday, her return to a UK stage after suffering throat problems.
The singer had cancelled several shows in June, including at Dalby Forest, but was back on song, with hits including Hold My Hand, Rather Be, My Love, These Days and a finale of I’ll Be There. Support came from electro-pop band Deco. Next up at the theatre is Kylie on August 1.
1. Jess Glynne at OAT
Jess Glynne at Scarborough Open Air Theatre. Photo courtesy of Cuffe & Taylor.