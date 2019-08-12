In pictures: all the fun of Whitby Regatta 2019
Here's a taster of some of the Saturday action at Whitby Regatta, as captured by photographer Richard Ponter.
There is still plenty of time to catch today's festivities, concluding with the spectacular fireworks finale at 9.45pm.
1. Whitby Regatta 2019
Air acrobatics from Rich Goodwin.
Richard Ponter
jpimediaresell
2. Whitby Regatta 2019
An encounter with a Dalek!
Richard Ponter
jpimediaresell
3. Whitby Regatta 2019
Shouting encouragement for fellow rowers.
Richard Ponter
jpimediaresell
4. Whitby Regatta 2019
Taking on the hanging challenge.
Richard Ponter
jpimediaresell
