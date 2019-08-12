Family fun on the West Cliff

In pictures: all the fun of Whitby Regatta 2019

Here's a taster of some of the Saturday action at Whitby Regatta, as captured by photographer Richard Ponter.

There is still plenty of time to catch today's festivities, concluding with the spectacular fireworks finale at 9.45pm.

Air acrobatics from Rich Goodwin.

1. Whitby Regatta 2019

Air acrobatics from Rich Goodwin.
Richard Ponter
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
An encounter with a Dalek!

2. Whitby Regatta 2019

An encounter with a Dalek!
Richard Ponter
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Shouting encouragement for fellow rowers.

3. Whitby Regatta 2019

Shouting encouragement for fellow rowers.
Richard Ponter
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Taking on the hanging challenge.

4. Whitby Regatta 2019

Taking on the hanging challenge.
Richard Ponter
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3