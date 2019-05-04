IN PICTURES: 17 images of Tour de Yorkshire stage 3 that ended in Scarborough
Scarborough is the only town or city to have featured in all five years of the Tour de Yorkshire.
Many people visit for the finale of the race, with the sea and spectacular scenery adding a dimension that no other race enjoys.
1. Tour de Yorkshire stage 3
The scene in North Bay. Photo: Steve Bambridge
jpimedia
2. Tour de Yorkshire stage 3
Time for a selfie. Photo; Richard Ponter
jpimedia
3. Tour de Yorkshire stage 3
Heading to the seafront. Photo; Richard Ponter
jpimedia
4. Tour de Yorkshire stage 3
The land art at Scarborough Castle. Photo; Richard Ponter
jpimedia
