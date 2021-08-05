The tiny red-brick lock-up nicknamed the black hole

Picturesque Hunmanby, near Filey, is steeped in history and there will be something to interest both visitors and residents alike.

It boasts the site of a Norman ‘motte and bailey’ on Castle Hill, a large medieval mother church for the surrounding area and a wealth of

distinctive old chalk cottages.

The old manor house of Hunmanby Hall occupied the grounds of the castle bailey and eventually was enlarged to become a well-known 20th century Methodist girls’

boarding school.

On the outskirts of the village, the tiny red-brick 19th century Lock-Up , nick-named the ‘Black- Hole’, is only open to the public once a year.

On September 11 it will welcome more willing visitors than it did in its hey-day as a temporary prison for miscreants!

Attached is an old stone pinfold where stray animals were impounded.

Among other Heritage Day events are historical displays in Wrangham House and the White Swan Inn and a special ‘Pop Up Museum’ in the Parish Room, where archive materials and a mid-19th century oil painting of the village centre can be viewed.

Finally, there is a guided heritage walk around the village centre in the afternoon.

All events are free and Hunmanby has a number of convenient local eating places and plenty of outdoor seating.

There will be an information stall in Bayley Gardens (next to All Saints Church, in village centre) providing free programmes, Heritage Trail leaflets and maps and Heritage Trail Quizze.

The full programme details are as follows:

10.00 am – 1:00 pm Hunmanby Railway Station, (1 st prize community rail awards 2020) Display of then and now photographs, a 6’x 6’4” North Eastern Tile map hand made at Ironbridge UNESCO world heritage site. 300’ flower borders with edible plants identified - help yourself!

10:00am-1:00pm ‘Pop-up’ Museum in the Community Centre Parish Room (35, Stonegate) Documents, photographs and other items from the Parish archives. Mid-19th century oil painting of the village centre with postcard reproductions for sale.

10:00am-1:00pm Wrangham House (next to Bayley Gardens) is hosting a Local History Group display in this former vicarage, which was home to the early 19th century archdeacon, literary figure and social reformer, Francis Wrangham.

10:00am-1:00pm Lock-Up and Pinfold (Junction of Stonegate and Sheepdyke Lane). The Victorian Lock-Up will be open for those who dare to enter.

All day from 11:00am The White Swan Inn (in the village centre) - History and ‘Before and After’ display, about the SOS campaign to save this former coaching inn, an important staging post on the old main road from Hull and Bridlington to Scarborough.

1:30-2:30pm Village Heritage Trail (Starting from Bayley Gardens) A guided walk around the historic village centre.

The day’s events are organised and sponsored by Hunmanby Parish Council,

www.hunmanbyparishcouncil.com with support from local community groups and in association