Hundreds of toys collected for the Making Everyone's Christmas Special campaign in Scarborough

Santa Drops off presents at the Rainbow centre with fundraisers Joe and Courtney Maw.. Left to Right: Rich, Jack and Joe Maw, Santa, Courtney Maw, Rainbow Centres Trish Kinsella, Scarborough Lions Rob Hunter, Carol Turner

The couple, who have run the “Make Everyone’s Christmas Special” campaign for a second time this year, delivered the toys to the Rainbow Centre with a little help from Santa and Scarborough Lions.

Courtney said: “I am so glad we have managed to gather so many donations and help so many families this Christmas.

“We have literally changed the lives of 529 children and young people.”

Joe and Courtney's living room in Cumbria

Joe said: “It honestly feels amazing to have so many people willing to get involved with this and help improve the Christmas of total strangers!

“We want to thank everyone who donated and who got involved with the various livestreams and events we hosted.”

The toys filled the couple’s home in Cumbria and they thought they may need to make several trips to bring them all to Scarborough.

However, local transport company Solway Logistics heard about their plight and provided a man and van to make the journey free of charge.

Special delivery!

The toys were then delivered to Scarborough’s Rainbow Centre with the help of Santa and Scarborough Lions.

Rob Hunter, Scarborough Lions President, said: “We were absolutely delighted when Courtney and Joe asked us to get involved with this and that Santa could take some time away from his busy schedule to help us deliver the toys.

“Santa sent me the following note from the North Pole which read: ‘Hi Rob, I was absolutely delighted when you asked me to accompany Scarborough Lions to deliver all those wonderful toys to The Rainbow Centre to help provide needy children in Scarborough with a Christmas gift this year.

“Your new sleigh was absolutely perfect for the job. Please thank Trish and all the helpers from the Rainbow Centre who helped me to deliver the presents.’”

Unloading the presents

Rainbow Centre manager Trish Kinsella said: “We were overwhelmed by the generosity of Courtney and Joe and all who donated to their fundraising appeal and for the time they have taken to support the Rainbow Centre as we prepare presents for several hundred children and young people.

“We are busier than ever through the effect of the pandemic on so many people who would never have expected to be in the situation they find themselves and have to ask for help.

"The fantastic amount of presents from Joe and Courtney’s appeal will help so much but we are still short of children’s gifts for 8-11s and baby/toddler gifts.

“We are as always so grateful for the way people in the community of Scarborough rally round and help.

“Without that help we could not give children the chance to open gifts from