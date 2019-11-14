How you can Light up a Life with Saint Catherine's and give a very special gift this Christmas

l

The Scarborough-based charity is holding its annual Light up a Life services across the area and everyone is welcome to come along and be a part of this special gathering.

Services are as follows:

Sunday December 1, 3pm, Filey Methodist Church

Brian Priestley

Monday December 2, 6pm, Bridlington Priory

Tuesday December 3, 6pm, St Peter’s Church, Norton

Wednesday December 4, 6pm, St Hilda’s RC Church, Whitby

Thursday December 5, 6pm, Saint Catherine’s Hospice, Scarborough (outside event)

The services will feature carol singing and there will be a dedicated Light up a Life tree illuminated as part of the service. Everyone attending will receive a candle to make their own personal dedication and these will all be lit together. Refreshments will be served after the service.

Saint Catherine’s is also appealing for supporters to make a donation towards patient care this festive period and ensure that family is left without the support they deserve. The funds raised from this appeal will enable the charity to provide outstanding-rated care every single day this December – including Christmas Day.

Christmas is always a challenging time for patients and their families, but the Saint Catherine's teams always go the extra mile to provide a ‘home-from-home’ experience. For example, the catering team ensures that patients receive a Christmas dinner to share with their family in the hospice.

Volunteer Brian Priestley has been helping out with Christmas preparations in the fundraising department. His beloved wife Maureen was cared for at Saint Catherine’s before she passed away in 2016.

Brian said: “My wife was so well looked after – the care she received was truly special. I came in to be with her every day and I was able to stay in the room with her. Nothing was too much trouble.

“I want to say thank you for supporting Saint Catherine’s this Christmas. Your donation will go directly towards patient care. It’s a wonderful place and I don’t know what I’d have done without them.”

Your donation will make a real difference – for example:

£20 could pay for an in-patient’s meals and refreshments for Christmas Day.

£50 could pay for the Hospice at Home team to visit a patient in their home.

£200 could pay for a patient to attend the Wellbeing Centre for one day

£500 could pay for a stay in the hospice over Christmas.

If you would like to make a donation as part of this year’s Light up a Life Appeal, call (01723) 378406 or go to www.saintcatherines.org.uk and click on the ‘Donate’ button.