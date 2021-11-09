How Whitby will pay its respects to the fallen at Remembrance Services this weekend

An Act of Remembrance will take place on Saturday November 13 at 2.30pm at Whitby Lifeboat Station on Saturday, prior to poppy petals being scattered on the sea.

Whitby Town Council is not having an Armistice service on Remembrance Day (Thursday November 11) this year but is marking the 11am silence with Town Mayor Cllr Linda Wild and Harbour Master Chris Burrows at Dock End, with the latter blowing a whistle to mark the start and end of the minute’s silence.

The Secular Remembrance Service will take place at Whitby's Dock End at 10.30am on Sunday November 14 with a parade by the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) followed by the air cadets.

Remembrance service at Dock End, Whitby, last year. Picture by Alan Wastell.

The crew of HMS Example, Veterans and Associations will already be on parade with the Standard Bearers.

Daniel Shone will play the last post at 10.59am and a two minute silence will take place at 11am.

Cllr Wild will lay a wreath afterwards with music from the lone piper.

Adrian Fusco is opening Royal Fisheries to provide fish and chips to the service men and women of REME.

There will be a Remembrance Service at St Mary’s Church at 2.30pm on Sunday November 14 but places for the general public will be limited because of Covid precautions.

These will be available on a first come first served basis on the day.

The church will be open from 1.30pm and people are asked to wear a face mask.

Requiem Eucharists with act of Remembrance take place on Sunday at St Hilda’s Church, on the West Cliff, at 9.30am and St John’s’ Church at 10.55am.