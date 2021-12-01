How Scarborough and Whitby residents can spread Christmas cheers with unused toys and games

Unwanted items in good condition can be donated at any of the 22 household waste recycling centres operated by Yorwaste on behalf of North Yorkshire County Council and City of York

The organisations hope to collect 10 tonnes of items, which will be passed on to young people, aged up to 16, who are experiencing hardship this Christmas.

Pictured at a collection point at one of the household waste recycling centres are Tony Horan of Yorwaste and Cllr Derek Bastiman.

County Cllr Derek Bastiman, Executive Member for Waste Management, said: “Christmas is a time of goodwill, so we’re asking families who can to add a little light to the festive season this year for many children who are less fortune.

"I encourage people to check their cupboards for any unwanted toys and games and to donate them in the confidence that their items will go to a good home.”

The Reuse Santa Appeal is partnering with No Wrong Door, the County Council’s service supporting young people within or on the edge of the care system.

It replaces traditional council-run young people’s homes with hubs that combine residential care with fostering.

There are hubs in Scarborough and Harrogate, serving the east and west of the county, respectively.

The appeal is also working with Barnardo’s, the British Heart Foundation, the Daisy Chain Project, Banana Box Toy Project, York Foodbank and the Recycling Project CIC, with the aim of ensuring no young person goes without a gift this Christmas.

Last Christmas, the public donated more than 2,000 games, toys, puzzles and books, including air hockey tables, dolls’ houses, Nerf guns, bicycles and giant teddy bears, for families experiencing hardship.

Donations will be checked to ensure they are in good, working condition before being delivered to the charities.

The gifts will be given as part of a Christmas family bag, via children’s social care teams, to families in North Yorkshire and York.

Surplus items will be distributed to other charity partners to be given to local children or sold for good causes.

All household waste recycling centres in North Yorkshire and York are participating.

Drop-off points are located by the container for household reusable items – look for the signs at the sites.

The sites are also taking donations of new or part-used Christmas wrapping paper and tape as part of the appeal.