Councillors are entitled to claim a number of basic allowances and other expenses in recognition of the duties they undertake in representing and serving their local communities. The information has been taken from the Scarborough council website, and covers the period from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019.

1. Alf Abbott, Whitby West Cliff and Godfrey Allanson, Hertford LEFT Cllr Abbott - Allowances: 4,122.12. Other expenses: 0. Total claimed: 4,122.12'RIGHT Cllr Allanson - Allowances: 5,310.57. Other expenses: 926.74. Total claimed: 6237.31.

2. Andrew Backhouse, Lindhead and Luke Backhouse, Newby LEFT Cllr A Backhouse - Allowances: 4,122.12. Other expenses: 0. Total claimed: 4,122.12'RIGHT Cllr L Backhouse - Allowances: 4,122.12. Other expenses: 0. Total claimed: 4,122.12

3. Rob Barnett, Streonshalh and Derek Bastiman, Scalby LEFT Cllr Barnett - Allowances: 4,122.12. Other expenses: 0. Total claimed: 4,122.12 RIGHT Cllr Bastiman - Allowances: 16,488.48. Other expenses: 2,780.28. Total claimed: 19,268.76

4. Lynn Bastiman, Stepney and David Billing, Central LEFT Cllr Bastiman - Allowances: 4,122.12. Other expenses: 0. Total claimed: 4,122.12 RIGHT Cllr Billing - Allowances: 4,122.12. Other expenses: 0. Total claimed: 4,122.12

