Housekeeper Charlotte's special reason for supporting the ice rink which is proving a popular Christmas attraction at Helmsley's Black Swan

The Black Swan’s housekeeping supervisor Charlotte Theobald, for whom the Yorkshire Air Ambulance has a very special personal significance

As the first snow of the season fell, skaters flocked to the historic inn and took to the rink which was laid on by Black Swan owners, the Inn Collection Group, to mark the return of Christmas.

Mulled wine was on sale alongside the rink, with all the proceeds going to local causes - Ryedale Dog Rescue and The Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Enjoying the festivities was The Black Swan’s housekeeping supervisor Charlotte Theobald, for whom the Yorkshire Air Ambulance has a very special personal significance.

The Black Swan’s pop up ice rink is open from 11am until 8pm until Sunday December 5

Charlotte, 35, from Helmsley, suffers from a rare chronic health condition which could cause her body to react and go into anaphylactic shock at any time.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance transported Charlotte to hospital after she became unconscious at home.

Of Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Charlotte said: “They saved my life. I call them my Yorkshire Flying Angels because without them I would not be here. I was at home the last time I had an attack and the paramedic knew I wouldn’t be able to get to hospital in York in time to save me – it was quicker to fly.

“I have flown with them four times since I first became ill four years ago. Knowing they are there for me if I need to get to hospital quickly is amazing. I am so pleased that we’re raising money for them.”

Dave Walker is general manager of The Black Swan which reopened in October following a major refurbishment.

He said: “We love Christmas and it is absolutely brilliant seeing so many people enjoying the rink and hearing laughter ringing out across the market square here at Helmsley. We’ve had great feedback from people who are just loving the rink - they can’t believe it’s free, either!"

“We wanted to do some extra special to celebrate the return of Christmas for the community and our customers by providing the ice rink free of charge for people to enjoy and to be doing our bit to support local charities close to our hearts.

“The Inn Collection Group are renowned for their amazing Christmas decorations but we really did want to go one better this year for a showstopper Christmas spectacle and to support the people of Helmsley who go to such lengths to make the town the festive extravaganza it becomes each year.”

The Black Swan’s pop up ice rink is open from 11am until 8pm until Sunday December 5.