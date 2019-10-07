Hospice bowled over by cricket club event cash

A 24-hour darts and pool marathon at Whitby Cricket Club raised a fantastic £2,020 for Saint Catherine’s Hospice.

The event, which is now in its 10th year, also raises money towards cricket club funds.

It featured a raffle with a top prize of a trip to Edinburgh, which was won by Frank Shipton of Sleights.

Garry Summerson, a member of the Whitby Saint Catherine’s Fundraising Support Group, said: “It went really well.

“It was a great event – the best one so far by a long way.

“Thank you to everyone who took part and to the volunteer helpers.”

His thanks were echoed by club chairman Tim Richardson.

The final total also included a bucket collection at Whitby Town vs Hyde.

Sian Cromack, hospice fundraiser, said: “A huge thank you to Whitby Cricket Club and everyone involved in the darts and pool marathon for this generous donation, which will go a long way to helping providing patient care both at the hospice and in people’s own homes.”