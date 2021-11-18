Ho, ho, here he comes... Santa arrives in Scarborough Harbour this weekend - Here's all you need to know

Santa arriving in 2019

The event, which has become one of the unofficial starts to Christmas in the town, is expected to be watched by hundreds of people who will line the harbourside for St Nick’s arrival.

Santa will arrive in the harbour by boat at 12pm.

He will be greeted by This is the Coast radio station’s Paddy Billington and Scarborough Sixth Form’s Elf Band playing Christmas music.

Once on dry land, Santa will transfer to the more traditional transport of his sleigh which will then, accompanied by the cast of this year’s YMCA pantomime Cinderella in full costume, parade up Eastborough to St Thomas Street.

The Sleigh will then turn right into Castle Road before coming to a halt outside Boyes on Queen Street where Santa will make the final move to his grotto.

Boyes manager Chris Golder said everyone was excited to see Santa return to the town.

He said: “We couldn’t do it last year because of the restrictions, but this year, everyone wanted him back.

“It’s good to be able to bring a little normality and Christmas cheer to everyone.”