Historic St Oswald’s Church, Lythe, set to launch £300,000 appeal

A major appeal is being launched to carry out repairs to the Grade I listed St Oswald’s Church in Lythe.

It is also planned to make sympathetic changes within the building and in the churchyard to make it a more comfortable and user-friendly space.

The church was largely rebuilt in 1911 under the guidance of eminent church architect Sir Walter Tapper, stripping away all the ‘improvements’ made since medieval days and is now a beautifully understated church in the Arts and Crafts style.

It is also internationally reknowned for its amazing collection of Anglo-Saxon and medieval stones which were uncovered during the rebuilding in 1911, and it is a landmark both from land and sea due to its commanding position at the top of Lythe Bank.

Having been down over 100 years the stone floor in the main body of the church is very worn and needs replacing, the elderly heating system needs replacing and upgrading and the church gates have also come to the end of their lives.

It is planned to incorporate a kitchen and toilet within the building and resurface the paths around the churchyard so that the whole area becomes accessible to everyone.

Adding in all the other smaller repairs to the fabric, the appeal is aiming to raise the best part of £300,000.

The Normanby Trust has already been generous and given half of that amount, so the aim is to raise the rest of the money from other national organisations and also from the efforts of local people.

The appeal begins with a launch event in St Oswald’s Church from 6 pm next Thursday (June 27), when the children of Lythe School will be entertaining people with various groups performing.

After some light refreshments there will be a presentation explaining what is hoped to be achieved by the appeal, and the evening will be finished by further musical fun by friends of the church.

Everyone who has the slightest interest in the church is warmly welcomed to go along, enjoy the fun in the beautiful surroundings of the church and find out what is going on.