Hinderwell Show, near Whitby, off - but children invited to mark the day with artwork themed on show

This will be shown on the Hinderwell Show Facebook page and website on the day itself.

The committee is inviting contributions from children up to age 15 to produce a work of art in any medium under the theme of My Hinderwell Show.

Each entry will receive a certificate.

Kelly Worrall with Paddy at the 2018 Hinderwell Show.

The artwork should be photographed and sent to the Children's Tent Secretary Janet Savage at [email protected] by July 31.

Please give the exhibitor's name and age and a contact phone number as well as the email address.

The committee thanks the Richardson family who have made their fields available to the show for many many decades. - without them, there would be no show.

The committee added: "The show's 2019 President, Edward Richardson, has agreed to fulfil this role again in 2022 for which we are very grateful.

Hinderwell Show 2018.

"We will miss seeing you all on show day 2021 but, in the spirit of optimism, are looking forward to next year.